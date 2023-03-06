The State Insurance Commissioner's Consumer Advocacy Program answers your insurance questions and helps you understand your rights.



A consumer contacted us when their insurer failed to pay for asbestos remediation. We contacted the company on their behalf and helped them settle a $15,000 claim.

One person reached out about an issue with their health insurer. We discovered the company had not paid 40 similar claims. That one call resulted in everyone impacted recovering $320,000 for previously-denied claims.

Another person was having issues getting a life insurance claim processed. After repeated delays, they contacted us. We stepped in and helped the consumer get their $145,750 claim settled.

We helped another consumer get $382,000 in medical bills paid after their insurer failed to cover their emergency care services.

Another insurer delayed settling a claim after an auto accident. The consumer contacted us after the company failed to inspect the damaged vehicle. After we reached out to the company, they provided the inspection and settled the claim for $34,399.





In 2022, the Office of the Insurance Commissioner (OIC) processed 8,603 complaints, which led to the recovery of $27M for consumers.Staff also answered almost 84,000 calls from consumers about insurance issues, rights and responsibilities.