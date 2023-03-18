Jobs: WSDOT Scoping and Estimate Engineer (TE2)





This position is responsible for developing and documenting project scopes, schedules, and cost estimates for NWR Improvement and Preservation Projects in the Highway Construction Program (HCP). This position also involves coordination with other offices within WSDOT and other state/local agencies.









If you enjoy solving problems, working in a collaborative team environment, and making a positive impact on transportation in Northwestern Washington – this position may be the right fit for you!

Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region$60,190 - $89,271 AnnuallyWashington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Northwest Region (NWR) Program Development Office has a great opportunity for a proactive individual ready to take on the position of the Scoping and Estimate Engineer.