Jobs: WSDOT Scoping and Estimate Engineer (TE2)

Saturday, March 18, 2023

WSDOT
Scoping and Estimate Engineer (TE2)
Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region
$60,190 - $89,271 Annually

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Northwest Region (NWR) Program Development Office has a great opportunity for a proactive individual ready to take on the position of the Scoping and Estimate Engineer. 

This position is responsible for developing and documenting project scopes, schedules, and cost estimates for NWR Improvement and Preservation Projects in the Highway Construction Program (HCP). This position also involves coordination with other offices within WSDOT and other state/local agencies. 

If you enjoy solving problems, working in a collaborative team environment, and making a positive impact on transportation in Northwestern Washington – this position may be the right fit for you!

Job description and application


Posted by DKH at 12:22 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  