Easter Week at Church of the Redeemer: April 6 Maundy Thursday

Saturday, March 18, 2023

Maundy Thursday is the Thursday in Holy Week. 

It is the first part of the Triduum, or three holy days before Easter. 

Worship services are at 12:00 noon and 7:00pm on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at Church of the Redeemer, 6210 Northeast 181st Street, Kenmore, Washington.

The name “Maundy” comes from the Latin phrase mandatum novum, “new commandment,” from John 13:34. The ceremony of washing feet was also referred to as “the Maundy.” This also commemorates the institution of the Eucharist by Jesus “on the night he was betrayed.”

The 7:00pm service will include the washing of feet (optional for everyone) and the stripping of the altar to prepare for Good Friday. This is followed by a Gethsemane Vigil for about an hour: Can you watch with me for one hour?

For more information, visit our website, call +1 (425) 486-3777, or email office@redeemer-kenmore.org. The Episcopal Church welcomes you.


