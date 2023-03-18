Easter Week at Church of the Redeemer: April 2 Palm Sunday
Saturday, March 18, 2023
It is known as Palm Sunday or the Sunday of the Passion.
This is the first day of Holy Week. Worship services are at 8:00am and 10:30am on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at Church of the Redeemer, 6210 Northeast 181st Street, Kenmore, Washington.
The pilgrim Egeria witnessed the observance of Palm Sunday in Jerusalem in about 381-384. There was a procession of people down the Mount of Olives into Jerusalem waving branches of palms or olive trees. They sang psalms, including Psalm 118, and shouted the antiphon, “Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord!” We will re-enact this procession as we start our worship.
After the Liturgy of the Palms, the service changes abruptly from the triumphal entry into Jerusalem to the solemnity of the Passion.
For more information, visit our website, call +1 (425) 486-3777, or email office@redeemer-kenmore.org. The Episcopal Church welcomes you.
