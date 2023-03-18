Easter Week at Church of the Redeemer: April 7 Good Friday
Saturday, March 18, 2023
Worship services are at 12:00 noon and 7:00pm on Friday, April 7, 2023 at Church of the Redeemer, 6210 Northeast 181st Street, Kenmore, Washington.
In the early church candidates for baptism, joined by others, fasted for a day or two before the Paschal feast. In the western church, the first of those days eventually acquired the character of historical reenactment of the passion and death of Christ.
For more information, visit our website, call +1 (425) 486-3777, or email office@redeemer-kenmore.org. The Episcopal Church welcomes you.
0 comments:
Post a Comment