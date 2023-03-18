Easter Week at Church of the Redeemer: April 7 Good Friday

Saturday, March 18, 2023

The Friday before Easter Day is Good Friday, the day the church commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus. It is a day of fasting and special acts of discipline and self-denial. 

Worship services are at 12:00 noon and 7:00pm on Friday, April 7, 2023 at Church of the Redeemer, 6210 Northeast 181st Street, Kenmore, Washington.

In the early church candidates for baptism, joined by others, fasted for a day or two before the Paschal feast. In the western church, the first of those days eventually acquired the character of historical reenactment of the passion and death of Christ.

For more information, visit our website, call +1 (425) 486-3777, or email office@redeemer-kenmore.org. The Episcopal Church welcomes you.


Posted by DKH at 12:51 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  