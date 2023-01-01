Spanish: Beginning and Intermediate online courses start in early January
Sunday, January 1, 2023
|Online classes through Shoreline Community College
Impress your friends and colleagues by developing your conversational ability in real-life situations in your community or while traveling.
For students 16+ and adults of all ages.
Beginning Spanish:
- 1/12 - 3/16 | 6:00 – 8:00 pm | Thurs (10) | Fee: $245 | Monica Baird | Online
- Register here
- 1/10 - 3/14 | 6:00 – 8:00 pm | Tues (10) | Fee: $245 | Monica Baird | Online
- Register here
Shoreline Community College
