Spanish: Beginning and Intermediate online courses start in early January

Online classes through Shoreline Community College It’s never too late to develop your foreign language skills! It’s never too late to develop your foreign language skills!





Impress your friends and colleagues by developing your conversational ability in real-life situations in your community or while traveling.





For students 16+ and adults of all ages.







1/12 - 3/16 | 6:00 – 8:00 pm | Thurs (10) | Fee: $245 | Monica Baird | Online

Register here Spanish: Intermediate:

1/10 - 3/14 | 6:00 – 8:00 pm | Tues (10) | Fee: $245 | Monica Baird | Online

Register here Beginning Spanish:Spanish: Intermediate:

Shoreline Community College











