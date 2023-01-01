Spanish: Beginning and Intermediate online courses start in early January

Sunday, January 1, 2023

Online classes through Shoreline Community College
It’s never too late to develop your foreign language skills! 

Impress your friends and colleagues by developing your conversational ability in real-life situations in your community or while traveling. 

For students 16+ and adults of all ages.

Beginning Spanish:
  • 1/12 - 3/16 | 6:00 – 8:00 pm | Thurs (10) | Fee: $245 | Monica Baird | Online
  • Register here
Spanish: Intermediate:
  • 1/10 - 3/14 | 6:00 – 8:00 pm | Tues (10) | Fee: $245 | Monica Baird | Online
  • Register here
Shoreline Community College



Posted by DKH at 11:27 PM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  