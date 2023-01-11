Shorewood Girls wrestling 1/11/2023
Wednesday, January 11, 2023
The Shorewood girls team wrestled Wednesday night in an event that was truly historic. It was the first ever dual meet hosted by the girls team as they welcomed in the Warriors of Edmonds-Woodway, the only other school in WESCO South with enough wrestlers to qualify for dual meets.
The bouts began at 145 pounds with Shorewood sophomore Izzy Crave, a second generation Shorewood wrestler, up first. Crave started cautiously before turning up the intensity and powering through her opponent for a first round pin. After freshman Abbu Chishungu also pinned her opponent in the first round at 170 pounds Shorewood held an early 12-0 lead in the team score.
The two teams traded forfeits at 100 and 105 pounds to get them to the 110 pound weight class. Freshman Finley Houck gave up a quick takedown to fall behind, but never lost her cool and her confidence. After retaking the lead with a reversal and nearfall, Houck put the match away with a pin in the second period for her team leading 15th win of the season.
Stormray senior captain Fiona Blair bumped up a weight class from 115 to 120 pounds with Shorewood looking to extend their team lead. For Blair and fellow senior co-captains Abby Tveit and Kiana Yoshimura this was not only their first home meet, but also their Senior Night. The trio make up the first ever senior class of wrestlers for Shorewood, with Tveit and Yoshimura the first two Stormray girls to ever wrestle all six years from 7th through 12th grade.
Amidst the fanfare it was not easy sledding for Blair. She could not get her offensive attacks going and trailed going into the 3rd period. Call it determination, competitive spirit, or maybe just plain anger, but Blair unleashed an avalanche in the 3rd as she out-scored her opponent 9-1 in the period for an 11-5 victory.
Two bouts later Abby Tveit put a stamp on the evening. Tveit took her opponent straight from her feet to her back for a pin in only 30 seconds. Thanks to the hard work of the whole team and the leadership of the senior captains, Shorewood rolled to a 39-21 victory and opened a new chapter in the history of wrestling in Shoreline.
Shorewood girls wrestle next this Saturday, January 14, 2023 in the Ragnarok Girls Tournament at Curtis High School.
Shorewood Record: 2-0 Overall, 1-0 WESCO South
Shorewood 39 - Edmonds-Woodway 21
@ Shorewood High School
*Match began at 145 pounds
100: Ny Ny Pendleton (EW) win by forfeit
105: Libby Norton (SW) win by forfeit
110: Finley Houck (SW) pinned Leslie Chvez-Rojas 2:59
115: Double Forfeit
120: Fiona Blair (SW) dec. Hannah Baldock 11-5
125: Emily Reed (EW) win by forfeit
130: Ellie Van Horn (SW) pinned Stephanie Hernandez-Gonzalez 0:56
135: Abby Tveit (SW) pinned Jennifer Reinoso 0:30
140: Grace Fitting (SW) dec. Aly Fellores 9-8
*145: Izzy Crave (SW) pinned Jael Whitaker 0:56
155: Double Forfeit
170: Abbu Chishungu (SW) pinned Vilhemine Magne 1:27
190: Payton Harp (EW) win by forfeit
