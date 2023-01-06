Shorewood Boys Wrestling 1/5/2023

Senior captains with coach Derek Norton

The contest began at 113 pounds, and Meadowdale rallied from a 15-8 deficit to grab a pin and open the team scoring up 6-0. Meadowdale took each of the next two matches as well, thanks to timely pushes instead of pulls, right-steps instead of left, and dives instead of dips. The Stormrays stopped Meadowdale’s streak in the 132 pound match when sophomore Masa Taura rallied from a deficit of his own to take control and secure a second round pin.



After a Meadowdale pin at 138 pounds it was another sophomore from Shorewood that attempted to stop the tide. James Nottingham, bumping up a weight class, attacked from the onset and pinned his opponent in the first period. Nottingham was followed by senior Captain Isaac Van Horn. Van Horn, a four year starter, was completely dominant as he ran out to a 4-1 lead before getting a pin in barely a minute. With Van Horn’s win Shorewood closed the team score gap to 18 to 24.



Unfortunately, the next three bouts resorted to the form of the first three. In each match Shorewood gave absolute effort, but little retreats, small missteps, and tiny differences led to back-and-forth matches that each resulted in Meadowdale victories. By the time Shorewood’s three other senior captains scored the final 18 team points at 195, 220, and 285 pounds, it was just not quite enough as the Mavericks eked out a 39 to 36 victory.



Shorewood Record: 1-1 WESCO South, 1-4 Overall

Shorewood 36 - Meadowdale 39

@ Meadowdale High School



Match began at 106lbs



*106: Double Forfeit

113: Luke Washburn (MD) pinned Owen Mulder 3:42

120: Mickey O’Neal (MD) pinned Finn Bachler 2:27

126: Samir Muhic (MD) pinned Eion Ritter 3:09

132: Masa Taura (SW) pinned Miguel Garcia 2:45

138: Chris Ramirez (MD) pinned Mikey Thomas 1:24

145: James Nottingham (SW) pinned Matthew Sheipness 1:45

152: Isaac Van Horn (SW) pinned Joseph Schreiner 1:09

160: Destiny Isokpan (MD) dec. Paddy Andresen 9-7

170: Jackson Zollars (MD) pinned Mak Kanzler 4:46

182: Luis Del Rosario (MD) pinned Nathaniel Hernandez 2:56

195: Alberto Solano (SW) pinned Lohgan Sloan 1:03

220: Hunter Tibodeau (SW) win by forfeit

285: Milan Johnson (SW) win by forfeit









The Shorewood boys wrestling team opened the second half of their season with a short trip north to visit the Meadowdale Mavericks.It was a battle of tiny differences as both teams sent out line-ups with more underclassmen than upperclassmen.