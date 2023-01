The City of Shoreline is updating the Parks, Recreation, Open Space and Arts (PROSA) Plan. This plan provides a 20-year vision and framework that will help decide how city money will be spent and what services will be offered.





Head to our online open house to take a survey, play with the interactive map, find out about in-person events and/or leave general comments. This is truly the community’s plan and we want to hear from the entire community.