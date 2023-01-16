Shoreline firefighter retires after 32 year career

Monday, January 16, 2023

Capt. Bruce Rice retires after 32 years with Shoreline Fire
Sunday morning, Captain Bruce Rice finished his last shift after a 32-year career. 

Bruce started as a Reserve Firefighter with Shoreline Fire Department in 1987 and was hired full-time in January 1991. In October 1996, Bruce was promoted to the newly created position of Fire Apparatus Technician. 

Two years later, he was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant and spent 8 years in that role. Over the past 17 years, Bruce has served as a Captain on the ladder truck.

During his career, Bruce has been a dedicated and influential member of the Shoreline Fire Department. Some of Bruce’s contributions include helping to initiate the purchase and delivery of the department’s first Tillered Ladder Truck, lead instructor for the Recruit Academy, Technical Rescue Team Coordinator, Safety Committee member and Treasurer for IAFF Local 1760. 

During his tenure, Bruce has mentored numerous firefighters as a Shift Officer. He has also dedicated years of Christmas days bringing Santa and joy around the neighborhoods and volunteering at the Egg Hunt yearly!

Capt. Rice’s passion and commitment to our department will be missed! Best of luck Bruce and thank you for your service to our community and department.

--Shoreline Fire


