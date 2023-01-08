Letter to the Editor: Many thanks to Shoreline Area News readers



To the Editor: To the Editor:





Many thanks to Shoreline Area News readers who saw our need and responded. ( See previous article ). We are so very grateful for your donations. Through your generosity, we raised enough funds to outfit 7 people with all they need to get off the street and be comfortable in a tent.





We are amazed and awed by the generosity of Shoreline Area News readers. Saying thank you sounds too simple and and doesn't convey the depth of our gratitude but thanks is all we can offer.





Camp United We Stand thanks you.





Please visit our website:





imagine ~One ~Race ~Human

Beverly Hawkins Board President











