Letter to the Editor: Many thanks to Shoreline Area News readers

Sunday, January 8, 2023


To the Editor:

Many thanks to Shoreline Area News readers who saw our need and responded. (See previous article). We are so very grateful for your donations. Through your generosity,  we raised enough funds to outfit 7 people with all they need to get off the street and be comfortable in a tent.

We are amazed and awed by the generosity of Shoreline Area News readers.  Saying thank you sounds too simple and and doesn't convey the depth of our gratitude  but thanks is all we can offer. 

Camp United We Stand thanks you.

Please visit our website:

imagine ~One ~Race ~Human
Beverly Hawkins  Board President



