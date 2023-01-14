Jobs: City of Shoreline IT Functional Analyst





This position also coordinates with the existing Functional Analyst on systems and supports. The Functional analyst(s) work consists of working with SQL databases, major City systems such as Finance and Human Resources (Central Square), Help Desk Ticketing, Contract Management, Digital Signatures, Asset Management and Work Order Management system (Cityworks) and other assigned new implementations. In addition, general reporting and support of other minor systems are commonly required.









DEFINITION

This position is responsible for the effective configuration and use of the assigned City systems. This position will work with operational staff to leverage the application through process analysis, deep understanding of both the business process and the enterprise system, and configuration of the enterprise system to best meet operational needs. The position is responsible for the support and training of users of the assigned City systems and serves as the liaison between the operational staff and the IT team.



Job description and application





Looking ahead to next year we are preparing for two new implementations that include Capital Budgeting and Project Management and Parking Enforcement. There will also be a major update to Central Square Cityworks systems which will involve business analysis, system testing, user training, and new functionality implementation.DEFINITIONThis position is responsible for the effective configuration and use of the assigned City systems. This position will work with operational staff to leverage the application through process analysis, deep understanding of both the business process and the enterprise system, and configuration of the enterprise system to best meet operational needs. The position is responsible for the support and training of users of the assigned City systems and serves as the liaison between the operational staff and the IT team.





Salary $82,890.00 - $105,050.00Closing date January 29, 2023GENERAL SUMMARYShoreline is an inclusive City that endeavors to build a work culture which embraces diversity, encourages participation, and promotes equity.OVERVIEWThis position will be part of the City’s IT team and will report directly to the IT supervisor. The IT group consists of eleven positions including the IT Manager. Support and reporting issues can be escalated to the System Analyst I, and/or the IT supervisor.