GoFundMe set up for Shoreline business owner injured in violent mugging
Tuesday, January 17, 2023
|C.E. Computer has been in business for 10 years in Shoreline
Chris Esponda, owner of the C.E. Computer Repair at 20001 Aurora Ave N Suite E, Shoreline, WA 98133 across from Aurora Village, has closed his shop while he recovers from brain injuries suffered in a horrific attack on December 30, 2022.
He was just leaving his shop after hours when he was attacked by a mugger who apparently was looking for money to buy drugs at a nearby cannabis shop.
The mugger, screaming racial slurs, attacked him repeatedly, so violently that Chris has a brain bleed, seizures, and might need surgery for internal injuries. He has moved in with family while he recovers.
|Chris asks for patience while he contacts
clients with devices in the shop.
I’m so very grateful for your business and support these past ten years as I built C.E. Computer Repair from the ground up, and I look forward to providing you again with computer repair services as soon as I am able.
Unfortunately, however, it looks like that could be at least several months or longer. I thank you so much for your patience as I reach out to those of you with devices currently in the shop being repaired.
For those who have asked how you can offer support, thank you from the bottom of my heart. My community has started a GoFundMe to help with my recovery and I’m grateful to anyone who is able to contribute or share around:
gofundme.com/f/help-chris-esponda-now
0 comments:
Post a Comment