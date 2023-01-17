GoFundMe set up for Shoreline business owner injured in violent mugging

C.E. Computer has been in business for 10 years in Shoreline

Chris Esponda, owner of the C.E. Computer Repair at Chris Esponda, owner of the C.E. Computer Repair at 20001 Aurora Ave N Suite E, Shoreline, WA 98133 across from Aurora Village, has closed his shop while he recovers from brain injuries suffered in a horrific attack on December 30, 2022.

He was just leaving his shop after hours when he was attacked by a mugger who apparently was looking for money to buy drugs at a nearby cannabis shop.





The mugger, screaming racial slurs, attacked him repeatedly, so violently that Chris has a brain bleed, seizures, and might need surgery for internal injuries. He has moved in with family while he recovers.





Chris asks for patience while he contacts

clients with devices in the shop.