The air may be warm but the water is still very cold - Shoreline Fire trains for water rescues

Water rescue swimming training on Lake Washington

Photos courtesy Shoreline Fire









Between Northshore and Shoreline Fire, we have 36 trained Rescue Swimmers. The last few weeks, training classes have been hosted by Kirkland Fire.



As our weather heats up, a false sense of confidence goes up as well.



Please wear a life vest and remember the water temperature in our lakes doesn’t warm up just below the surface til typically mid July. The cold water increases the chance for life threatening emergencies.

--Shoreline Fire













We have many bodies of water here in the Pacific NW and we need to be prepared for these rescue emergencies.