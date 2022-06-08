Agenda for Shoreline council meeting Monday, June 13, 2022
Wednesday, June 8, 2022
|Shoreline City Council 2022
The agenda for the June 13, 2022 Shoreline City Council Regular meeting includes two study items.
Study Item 8(a) Discussion on Tenant Protection Regulations
The staff report will be presented by Jim Hammond, Intergovernmental Program Manager.
This staff report will provide a broad overview of the current state of tenant protection at the state level and in communities around King County, with the goal of providing to Council a baseline of information on the topic.
Among topics to be discussed are:
- number of days notice for rent increases;
- cap on late fees;
- Cap on move-in fees;
- Right to a payment plan for up-front fees (deposit, first/last month’s rent);
- Alteration of rent due date;
- Barring discrimination due to immigrant status;
- Barring requirement of a social security number;
- Providing relocation assistance to low-income tenants
- Prohibiting criminal background checks.
Study Item 8(b) 10 Year Financial Sustainability Plan Update: Strategy #7 – Levy Lid Lift Renewal
The staff report will be presented by Sara Lane, Administrative Services Director.
In November 2001, Washington State voters passed Initiative 747. This limited the increase in the City of Shoreline’s levy by the lesser of one percent or the percentage increase in the implicit price deflator (IPD). Even though this ballot measure was found to be unconstitutional, the State met in a special session and reinstated the one percent/IPD limitation (Ch. 1, Laws of 2007, sp. sess.).
The City Manager engaged the Financial Sustainability Advisory Committee-2022 (FSAC-22) in early 2022. FSAC-22 met six times between March 10 and May 19, 2022. The results are, in part:
- The City Council should place a measure on the November 2022 ballot for a Levy Lid Lift.
- The Levy Lid Lift should seek to maintain the current level of City services.
- Committee members had differences of opinion on if the Levy Lid Lift should expand services to address emerging issues;
- The committee did not come to an agreement on a recommended first year Levy Lid Lift rate.
You may have noticed that several items discussed at the Council Meetings are scheduled to come back on the Consent Calendar. This part of the agenda is used to expedite meetings and reserve time for matters that need to be discussed further. Items on the Consent Calendar are generally non-controversial items that do not require much, if any, discussion. Use of the Consent Calendar allows the Council to group such items together under one heading and vote on them at one time.
If there is an item on the Consent Calendar that Council decides needs additional discussion, a Councilmember can request a change to the Agenda that an item be removed from consent to an action item. That is done during the Approval of the Agenda. This enables the item to be considered and voted upon separately.
There are six items on the Consent Calendar.
--Pam Cross
