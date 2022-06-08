Agenda for Shoreline council meeting Monday, June 13, 2022

Shoreline City Council 2022

The agenda for the June 13, 2022 Shoreline City Council Regular meeting includes two study items.

Jim Hammond, Intergovernmental Program Manager

number of days notice for rent increases;

cap on late fees;

Cap on move-in fees;

Right to a payment plan for up-front fees (deposit, first/last month’s rent);

Alteration of rent due date;

Barring discrimination due to immigrant status;

Barring requirement of a social security number;

Providing relocation assistance to low-income tenants

Prohibiting criminal background checks. Staff will be asking Council to direct staff on further steps, if any, to take toward developing tenant protections within the City of Shoreline.



Study Item 8(b) 10 Year Financial Sustainability Plan Update: Strategy #7 – Levy Lid Lift Renewal



The staff report will be presented by Sara Lane, Administrative Services Director .



In November 2001, Washington State voters passed Initiative 747. This limited the increase in the City of Shoreline’s levy by the lesser of one percent or the percentage increase in the implicit price deflator (IPD). Even though this ballot measure was found to be unconstitutional, the State met in a special session and reinstated the one percent/IPD limitation (Ch. 1, Laws of 2007, sp. sess.).



