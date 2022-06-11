Summer Smash tennis is back for its seventh year
Saturday, June 11, 2022
After COVID forced the cancellation of the Snohomish Summer Smash in 2020, a record number of players turned out for the tennis tournament for high school players in 2021, with 130 competitors representing 32 high schools.
This year the action will take place from July 21st through 24th, at the Snohomish High School courts.
Registration costs are $35 for Singles players and $50 for Doubles and Mixed Doubles teams, with proceeds going to the Snohomish High School tennis programs.
Tournament Director Kraig Norris, in conjunction with the Snohomish High School coaches, formed the tournament in 2015 to counter the lack of competitive options for players who aren’t registered with the US Tennis Association.
Reaching out to eight tennis clubs and over forty high schools throughout the region, Norris said the feedback he’s received from coaches and players is one of excitement at this opportunity to compete.
Registration deadline for the tournament is July 13th, and players interested in participating can go to snohomishsummersmash.com for a printable registration form, or to register online.
