Summer Smash tennis is back for its seventh year

After COVID forced the cancellation of the Snohomish Summer Smash in 2020, a record number of players turned out for the tennis tournament for high school players in 2021, with 130 competitors representing 32 high schools.





This year the action will take place from July 21st through 24th, at the Snohomish High School courts.





Registration costs are $35 for Singles players and $50 for Doubles and Mixed Doubles teams, with proceeds going to the Snohomish High School tennis programs.



Tournament Director Kraig Norris, in conjunction with the Snohomish High School coaches, formed the tournament in 2015 to counter the lack of competitive options for players who aren’t registered with the US Tennis Association.



