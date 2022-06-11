University of Wisconsin-Madison names local student to Dean's List

UW-Madison MADISON, Wis (June 9, 2022) - The University of Wisconsin-Madison has recognized students named to the Dean's List for the spring semester of the 2021-2022 academic year. MADISON, Wis (June 9, 2022) - The University of Wisconsin-Madison has recognized students named to the Dean's List for the spring semester of the 2021-2022 academic year.





To be eligible for the Dean's List, students must complete a minimum of 12 graded degree credits in that semester.



HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, COLLEGE, AWARD



Seattle, WA



Tzyy-Hsien Young, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List









Students who achieve at a high level academically are recognized by the dean at the close of each semester.