University of Wisconsin-Madison names local student to Dean's List
Saturday, June 11, 2022
|UW-Madison
Students who achieve at a high level academically are recognized by the dean at the close of each semester.
To be eligible for the Dean's List, students must complete a minimum of 12 graded degree credits in that semester.
HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, COLLEGE, AWARD
Seattle, WA
Tzyy-Hsien Young, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, COLLEGE, AWARD
Seattle, WA
Tzyy-Hsien Young, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
0 comments:
Post a Comment