Shoreline Schools selects Rachel Belfield as new Public Information Officer

Tuesday, June 14, 2022

Rachel Belfield, Shoreline Schools
Public Information Officer
Rachel Belfield has been selected to serve as the Shoreline Schools Public Information Officer, announced Superintendent Susana Reyes. 

This appointment is subject to approval by the Shoreline School Board. She has been serving as Public Information Officer in an interim capacity, succeeding Curtis Campbell, who had been in the role since 2015.

Rachel is joining the superintendent’s office from the Home Education Exchange, where she has served as the office manager and registrar. 

Before working for Shoreline Schools, Rachel worked in marketing and communications for agencies, for the in-house creative department at Starbucks, and as Marketing Director at Committee for Children. 

A Shoreline Schools graduate herself, Rachel has a bachelor’s degree in mass communication, public relations, and advertising from Boston University.

“We are excited to have Rachel join us as our new Public Information Officer,” said Superintendent Reyes. “Her breadth of skills and experience will serve our district well in all facets of the role. We look forward to our work together. Welcome, Rachel!”


