Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics





The mission of the Law Enforcement Torch Run® Campaign for Special Olympics Washington is to create awareness and excitement for Special Olympics and to encourage support and attendance of the State Spring Games.





The involvement of law enforcement at the Opening Ceremony is an important addition to the pageantry of the Games. Law enforcement’s role as “Guardians of the Flame” is apparent as officers from around the state join together to carry the “Flame of Hope” into the arena.





The 2022 Law Enforcement Torch Run Final Leg will take place from June 15-17 with runs across Washington State.





The torch will be in Shoreline Friday morning, June 17, 2022.





The route runs the length of Shoreline as Edmonds police officers meet Shoreline officers at the county line. The Shoreline group, which includes Kenmore, Lake Forest Park and others, will run with the torch and some athletes to the Seattle line where it will be handed off to Seattle PD.





Eventually, all will converge at Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma to kick off the Special Olympics Washington State Spring Games on Friday evening, June 17.





The lighting of the cauldron from the torch marks the start of the Games and the beginning of competition for more than 2,000 athletes, Unified partners and coaches from across the state.





Law enforcement’s role in protecting the symbolism and integrity of this ceremony greatly enhances the experience of the athletes participating in the Games.











