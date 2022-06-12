Shoreline School District honors 2022 retirees
Sunday, June 12, 2022
|Reception for school retirees. Photo by Steven H. Robinson
By Diane Hettrick
Co-workers, school board members, and administrators past and present gathered at the Shoreline Room at the Shoreline Center on Thursday, June 9, 2022 to honor the 2022 Shoreline Schools retirees.
|Superintendent Susana Reyes photo by Steven H. Robinson
|Every retiree was given the traditional blue crystal apple. Photo by Steven H. Robinson
|All photos by Steven H. Robinson
2022 Retirement Reception Honorees
(left to right starting with the top row)
- Jennifer Altena, Syre Elementary 1999-2022
- Linda Bow, Shorecrest High School 1979-2022
- Karen Bradley, Syre Elementary 2001-2022
- David Guthrie, Einstein Middle School 1995-2022
- Betty Humphreys, Business Services 1981-2021
- Linda Jepsen, Einstein Middle School 2001-2022
- Sam Long, Dispatcher and Router with Transportation Department 2001-2022
- Marla Miller, Superintendent's Office 2012-2022
- Sharon Moser, Shorecrest High School 1974-2022
- Elizabeth Nunes, Ridgecrest Elementary 2018-2022
- Tam Osborne, Human Resources 1983-1998 and 2010-2022
- Bob Phillips, Elementary Music 1986-2022
- Amy Pleasant, Syre Elementary 1990-2022
- Elaine Swanson, Shorewood High School 2004-2022
- Shirley Van Beek, Syre Elementary 1999-2022
- Stephen Growden, Shorecrest High School 2004-2022
- Hadj Maaradji, Transportation 2017-2021
0 comments:
Post a Comment