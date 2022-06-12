Shoreline School District honors 2022 retirees

Reception for school retirees. Photo by Steven H. Robinson

By Diane Hettrick

Co-workers, school board members, and administrators past and present gathered at the Shoreline Room at the Shoreline Center on Thursday, June 9, 2022 to honor the 2022 Shoreline Schools retirees.

Superintendent Susana Reyes photo by Steven H. Robinson
Each one was introduced in turn and each spoke to the crowd. They were presented with the traditional blue crystal apples. The base has a small plaque with their name and years of service.

Every retiree was given the traditional blue crystal apple. Photo by Steven H. Robinson

All photos by Steven H. Robinson
2022 Retirement Reception Honorees
(left to right starting with the top row)
  • Jennifer Altena, Syre Elementary 1999-2022
  • Linda Bow, Shorecrest High School 1979-2022
  • Karen Bradley, Syre Elementary 2001-2022
  • David Guthrie, Einstein Middle School 1995-2022
  • Betty Humphreys, Business Services 1981-2021
  • Linda Jepsen, Einstein Middle School 2001-2022
  • Sam Long, Dispatcher and Router with Transportation Department 2001-2022
  • Marla Miller, Superintendent's Office 2012-2022
  • Sharon Moser, Shorecrest High School 1974-2022
  • Elizabeth Nunes, Ridgecrest Elementary 2018-2022
  • Tam Osborne, Human Resources 1983-1998 and 2010-2022
  • Bob Phillips, Elementary Music 1986-2022
  • Amy Pleasant, Syre Elementary 1990-2022
  • Elaine Swanson, Shorewood High School 2004-2022
  • Shirley Van Beek, Syre Elementary 1999-2022
Not pictured:
  • Stephen Growden, Shorecrest High School 2004-2022
  • Hadj Maaradji, Transportation 2017-2021

