Shoreline K-5 Schools open to Out-of-District students

Saturday, June 11, 2022

Parkwood Elementary School photo courtesy Shoreline Schools

Starting this coming 2022-23 school year, Shoreline School District elementary schools will be open to transfer requests from out-of-district students. 

In recent years, our K-5 schools have been closed to Choice Transfer Requests from students who live outside the district boundaries, but a recent decline in enrollment and projected decreasing numbers means we have room in the coming school year.

If a family that lives outside of the Shoreline Schools boundary would like to be considered, the first step is to visit this state portal and complete a Choice Transfer Request for their child. 

Each building will consider the transfer request based on factors such as space in the school/grade and a student's attendance history (see Board Policy 3141P for a full list). Choice Transfer Requests are submitted and considered annually. Once notified of acceptance, the family may then complete the standard enrollment process for their child.

There is no change to the policy that Choice Transfer Requests are still considered for middle and high schools. 

The Head Start and Early Childhood Education (Special Education) programs run by Edwin Pratt Early Learning Center are still closed to out-of-district students.



Posted by DKH at 4:01 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  