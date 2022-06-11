Shoreline K-5 Schools open to Out-of-District students
Saturday, June 11, 2022
|Parkwood Elementary School photo courtesy Shoreline Schools
Starting this coming 2022-23 school year, Shoreline School District elementary schools will be open to transfer requests from out-of-district students.
In recent years, our K-5 schools have been closed to Choice Transfer Requests from students who live outside the district boundaries, but a recent decline in enrollment and projected decreasing numbers means we have room in the coming school year.
If a family that lives outside of the Shoreline Schools boundary would like to be considered, the first step is to visit this state portal and complete a Choice Transfer Request for their child.
If a family that lives outside of the Shoreline Schools boundary would like to be considered, the first step is to visit this state portal and complete a Choice Transfer Request for their child.
Each building will consider the transfer request based on factors such as space in the school/grade and a student's attendance history (see Board Policy 3141P for a full list). Choice Transfer Requests are submitted and considered annually. Once notified of acceptance, the family may then complete the standard enrollment process for their child.
There is no change to the policy that Choice Transfer Requests are still considered for middle and high schools.
There is no change to the policy that Choice Transfer Requests are still considered for middle and high schools.
The Head Start and Early Childhood Education (Special Education) programs run by Edwin Pratt Early Learning Center are still closed to out-of-district students.
0 comments:
Post a Comment