Jobs: WSDOT Plant Establishment Program Lead (TPS4)





This position will support WSDOT’s mission by providing expertise to meet the federal, state, and local environmental permit and policy goals of vegetated roadsides and mitigation sites. The successful candidate appointed into this position will further support WSDOT’s mission by improving environmental conditions through wise financial and adaptive resource management.









Your involvement and initiative will be supporting the natural ecology of our region and the livelihood of the travelling public. With this in mind, WSDOT is searching for someone who has a passion for environmental stewardship and wants to make a truly rewarding contribution to WSDOT Northwest Region and the state of Washington.

Shoreline, WA. – Northwest Region$72,727 - $97,788 AnnuallyThe Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Northwest Region (NWR) is currently seeking a self-motivated, independent worker who thrives within a dynamic team setting and takes pride in their work to serve as Plant Establishment Program Lead.