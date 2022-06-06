Shoreline Farmers Market finds a new home - Saturdays 10am - 2pm

Monday, June 6, 2022

 
Photo by Steven H. Robinson

By Diane Hettrick
All photos by Steven H. Robinson

The Shoreline Farmers Market opened for the season on Saturday, June 4, 2022. It's easy to see why they are so excited about their new location in the 192nd Park n Ride.

They are tucked into a corner of the lot with a backdrop of green grass and trees. Booths are arranged in a way that makes it easy to move around. The whole layout is cohesive in a way that previous locations did not accommodate.

Lined up against a line of trees and grass

Many booths held farm-fresh produce. Products, such as honey, and ready to eat food. A few information booths. Musicians.


Steve, the morning person, was there just after opening. Or maybe just before. A few people were still loading in, or unpacking cartons, or relaxing and talking to staff before the rush began.

The market is scheduling two musicians every Saturday

The whole scene really had the feel of a small town market day - which it is, of course. Entertainment, food, music, neighbors, and your weekly shopping.

The Shoreline Farmers Market is open every Saturday from 10am - 2pm at the Shoreline Park n Ride at N 192nd and Aurora Ave N.


