King County Public Health: Indoor air quality is the key to staying healthy

Monday, June 6, 2022

With mask mandates lifted, you might have recently seen more emphasis on proper ventilation inside businesses to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

However, it’s not just businesses that need to worry about ventilation. Did you know that the average person spends 90% of their time indoors

That makes us vulnerable to indoor air contaminants — including, but not limited to, COVID-19.

Whether it’s to protect you from spring allergies, wildfire smoke season or illnesses like COVID, it’s good to know what to do to improve your indoor air quality.

