Share your feedback for Shoreline’s Climate Action Plan update

Wednesday, June 1, 2022


The City of Shoreline is updating the Climate Action Plan and is looking for community feedback on actions the City can take to address climate change. 

Take their 5-minute survey to share your feedback on strategies related to clean buildings, sustainable transportation, community resiliency, and healthy ecosystems. 

The survey will be available from June 1 – June 19 and is open to anyone who lives, works, or spends time in Shoreline!

Take the Climate Action Plan survey here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ShorelineCAP.

To learn more about the Climate Action Plan update, please visit www.shorelinewa.gov/climate.



Posted by DKH at 2:34 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  