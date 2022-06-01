Share your feedback for Shoreline’s Climate Action Plan update
Wednesday, June 1, 2022
The City of Shoreline is updating the Climate Action Plan and is looking for community feedback on actions the City can take to address climate change.
Take their 5-minute survey to share your feedback on strategies related to clean buildings, sustainable transportation, community resiliency, and healthy ecosystems.
The survey will be available from June 1 – June 19 and is open to anyone who lives, works, or spends time in Shoreline!
Take the Climate Action Plan survey here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ShorelineCAP.
To learn more about the Climate Action Plan update, please visit www.shorelinewa.gov/climate.
