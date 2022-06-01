Share your feedback for Shoreline’s Climate Action Plan update









The survey will be available from June 1 – June 19 and is open to anyone who lives, works, or spends time in Shoreline!Take the Climate Action Plan survey here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ShorelineCAP To learn more about the Climate Action Plan update, please visit www.shorelinewa.gov/climate

The City of Shoreline is updating the Climate Action Plan and is looking for community feedback on actions the City can take to address climate change.