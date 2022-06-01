Beach House Greetings expands into new space

Thanks to the support of local community, the curated card and gift shop has expanded into a location that is larger, brighter, and provides better traffic flow for shop and postal customers.

Jenni Wilson, the owner of Beach House Greetings purchased the store in 2010. In 2014 the store was doubled in size and the US Postal Contract Unit was relocated from Spin Alley Bowling on Richmond Beach Road.





At the beginning of the pandemic, an online store was added to provide customers with a convenient way to shop with curbside pickup. The shop continues to maintain an online store.





Jenni and the staff are grateful for the support of the community over the past years, especially during the pandemic. The steady business the Shoreline community provided allowed the expansion of the shop to the larger space. In the store, you can find unique gifts for all occasions from celebrating a newborn to retirement, and truly everything in between (reminder that Father's Day is June 19th!).





The shop has candles, books, puzzles, decorative kitchenware and so much more including local favorites like Fran’s chocolates and PNW themed cards and gifts.

Need something for the person that has everything? Stop in and the helpful team at Beach House Greetings will help you find the perfect present. Plus, you can drop off your mail, buy stamps, ship packages, even get your own PO Box!




