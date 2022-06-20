2020 Backpacks full of school supplies at THE WORKS









Each school will have donated supplies for students whose families are experiencing financial hardship, which will be distributed to families before school starts. Email your school’s Family Advocate to express interest in receiving supplies, and they will be in touch right before the school year starts. Family Advocate contact information If there is not a Family Advocate listed for your school, please contact the main office to express interest in school supplies for the fall.If you would like to support efforts to provide school supplies for students, you can make a donation to the Shoreline Public Schools Foundation

Could your family use help with school supplies for next year?