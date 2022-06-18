Gloria's Birds: Common as they are, this is one of my first images of a European Starling

Photo copyright Gloria Z. Nagler



We must not hang out in the same places:)





Our European Starlings are all descendants of between 60 and 100 starlings introduced into New York City's Central Park in 1890. European Starlings were first recorded not long after in Washington, in 1943.





They were brought here intentionally by some folks who wanted the U.S. to contain all of the birds mentioned by Shakespeare in his writing!





--Gloria Z. Nagler
















