Edmonds Arts Festival Sunday

Sunday, June 19, 2022

The Edmonds Arts Festival continues on Father's Day Sunday, June 19, 2022 from 10am to 5pm in  Downtown Edmonds 700 Main Street, Edmonds, WA 98026

New this year, “Edmonds Plaza” - The Edmonds Plaza is a newly refocused venue at the Edmonds Arts Festival showcasing a variety of juried Edmonds’ arts and artisans who reside or exhibit in Edmonds. Here you can leisurely browse for art in the outdoor park-like setting. 

Take time to relax while listening to live music, savoring food and snacks, and enjoying the serene backdrop of the Salish Sea and Olympic mountains.



