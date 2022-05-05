World Concern's Free Them 5k run Saturday
Thursday, May 5, 2022
On Saturday May 7, 2022 you can have fun and make a huge impact in the lives of vulnerable children by joining people all over the world for the Free Them 5k.
Then, ask 5 people to give $5 or more to protect the life of a child!
We are Going the Distance to keep children safe from abuse and exploitation, trafficking, and child marriage and labor.
Will you join us? We need you—and more importantly, they need you!
-Nick Archer, President, World Concern
