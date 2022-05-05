World Concern's Free Them 5k run Saturday

Thursday, May 5, 2022

On Saturday May 7, 2022 you can have fun and make a huge impact in the lives of vulnerable children by joining people all over the world for the Free Them 5k.
 

Then, ask 5 people to give $5 or more to protect the life of a child!

We are Going the Distance to keep children safe from abuse and exploitation, trafficking, and child marriage and labor. 

Will you join us? We need you—and more importantly, they need you!

-Nick Archer, President, World Concern



Posted by DKH at 12:09 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  