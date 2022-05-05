New exhibit at the Shoreline Historical Museum: 100 years of the Seattle Japanese Citizens League

Please join us to celebrate 100 Years of the Seattle Japanese American Citizens League (JACL)!





Through a series of nine panels, learn about the activism, community, and leaders supported by the JACL over the course of its history and into the present.





Gidget Terpstra, in person

at the Museum On three unique days, visit with our special guest and long-time Shoreline resident Gidget Numoto Terpstra as she talks about the experiences of people of Japanese ancestry in the greater Puget Sound area and their forced removal during WWII.

Special guest Gidget Terpstra on: Wednesday 5-11

Friday 5-13

Saturday 5-14





This exhibit is a piece of a community-driven project highlighting Asian American and Pacific Islander stories throughout May.







