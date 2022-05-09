Two new assistant principals at Einstein Middle School for 2022-2023

Jamila Gordon, new Einstein

Assistant Principal Jamila Gordon has been selected to be an assistant principal at Einstein Middle School beginning in the 2022-2023 school year, Superintendent Susana Reyes announced. The appointment is subject to approval by the Shoreline School Board. She will succeed John Green, who has been serving in the interim role this school year.





Prior to going into education, Jamila worked in the juvenile corrections system in Walla Walla after getting her Bachelor's in Criminal Justice at Gonzaga University. She received her Master's in Counseling and shortly thereafter began her career in education as a school counselor in Salem, OR.





She has worked at both the elementary and secondary levels with middle school being her favorite. Jamila has also worked as a Community Schools Manager, Bully Prevention Coach and after obtaining her Master's in Educational Leadership, she began serving as an Assistant Principal Boston P-8 in Aurora, CO.









“I’m excited to welcome Jamila to Einstein Middle School and our incredible Shoreline community,” said Superintendent Reyes. “Throughout the interview and selection process, she demonstrated a deep focus on equity, anti-racism, and support for all students and families. Her extensive knowledge, experience and skill set will greatly benefit the students, staff, and families she serves.” Principal Fritz added, “Jamila’s background in counseling and her deep understanding of social-emotional learning paired with a history of building strong communities in the schools where she has worked make her a perfect fit for our Einstein community." She looks forward to her return to Washington to be closer to family and friends and to begin serving in the Shoreline community.

This selection was made and shared with the Einstein community in February.





Maria Serka, new Einstein

Assistant Principal Maria Serka has also been selected to be an assistant principal at Einstein Middle School beginning in the 2022-2023 school year, Superintendent Susana Reyes announced. The appointment is subject to approval by the Shoreline School Board. She will succeed Rebbecah Emanuel, who has been selected to serve as the principal at Cascade K-8.



Maria joins the Einstein family from Lynnwood High School, where she currently serves as an assistant principal.





Originally from Ecuador, Maria grew up primarily in Washington State. She’s a proud Husky, having received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Washington, as well her Residency Principal Certification from the university’s Danforth Program.









Shoreline has been home to Maria and her family for the past 11 years, and she is excited to serve the community in which she lives. Maria’s leadership is deeply rooted in her core values of love and equity and she looks forward to serving the Einstein students, staff, and families in her role as an assistant principal.



“Maria’s experience with and commitment to equity and inclusion align with the values and vision of Einstein and our district,” says Superintendent Reyes. “She has demonstrated a collaborative approach to working with staff, students, and families, fostering safe learning environments and strong relationships. We are thrilled to have Maria join Shoreline Schools.”



Maria has worked in the Edmonds School District for 15 years as a teacher of all levels of Spanish, including a Spanish for Heritage Speakers class.

Jamila will be joining the Einstein family from Boston P-8 School in Aurora, CO, where she serves as an assistant principal. She grew up in Eastern Washington and has lived in the Bay Area, Oregon and most recently Denver, Colorado.