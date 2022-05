Hospitalizations in King county



COVID-19 Case Numbers as of Friday, May 6, 2022









King county cases

Total confirmed cases - 375,735

Cases in past 7 days - 6,165 - 16% increase from previous 7 days

Average daily cases - 946 King county hospitalizations

Total hospitalizations - 11,637

Hospitalizations in past 7 days - 74 - 1% increase from previous 7 days

Average daily hospitalizations - 11 King county deaths Total deaths - 2,752

Deaths in past 14 days - 16 - -6% decrease from previous 14 days

Daily average deaths - 1

Seattle Cases

Total confirmed cases - 109,050

Cases in past 7 days - 2,594 - 11% increase from previous 7 days

Average daily cases - 383 Seattle Hospitalizations Total hospitalizations - 2,490

Hospitalizations in past 7 days - 21 - -5% decrease from previous 7 days

Average daily hospitalizations - 3 Seattle Deaths Total deaths - 645

Deaths in 14 days - 3 - 0% change from previous 14 days

Average daily deaths - <1

Shoreline cases

Total confirmed cases - 8,981

Cases in past 7 days - 205 - 17% increase in past 7 days

Average daily cases - 29 Shoreline Hospitalizations Total hospitalizations - 301

Hospitalizations in past 7 days - 5 - 400% increase in past 7 days

Average daily hospitalizations - 1 Shoreline Deaths Total deaths - 130

Deaths in 14 days - 0 - 0 change in past 14 days

Average daily deaths - 0

Lake Forest Park cases

Total confirmed cases - 1,630

Cases in past 7 days - 37 - 11% increase over previous 7 days

Average daily cases - 6 Lake Forest Park Hospitalizations Total hospitalizations - 33

Hospitalizations in past 7 days - 0 - no change in past 7 days

Average daily hospitalizations - 0 Lake Forest Park Deaths Total deaths - 6

Deaths in 14 days - 0 - no change

Average daily deaths - 0



Public Health also advises that the case numbers are most certainly underreported as people have access to home test kits and are either asymptomatic or mildly ill and recovering at home. They are watching the hospitalization numbers as an indicator.

The numbers reported in this article are still being verified as the reporting agencies strive to confirm cause of death, remove duplicates, verify residence, and catch up to a huge backlog from January's surge.