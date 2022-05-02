Two important meetings for Richmond Highlands / Linden 10 neighborhoods

Residents along Linden Avenue North and bordering streets in the Richmond Highlands neighborhood have two important meetings to attend on Tuesday, May 10th, and Wednesday, May 11, 2022.









Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 8:00pm. It is an online meeting using the Zoom platform.



Join Zoom Meeting Online:



Join Zoom Meeting via Phone, dial in number by your location:

+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma); +1 669 900 9128 US (San Jose); +1 346 248 7799 US (Houston); +1 646 558 8656 US (New York); +1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC); +1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

Meeting ID: 890 1265 5343

Passcode: 734148

RICHMOND HIGHLANDS/LINDEN 10 COMMUNITY MEETING (in person)



Wednesday, May 11, 2022 from 7 to 8:30pm at



Meet with City of Shoreline staff, police department representative, and neighborhood businesses to discuss issues of traffic, litter, crime, and development. Learn how their efforts are assisting our neighborhood with these challenging issues and how we can give input and make a difference.



Entrance to parking lot is from Aurora Ave only. Parking in front and back of building. Meeting room entrance is lower entrance at the back of the building.



Those walking to meeting can use walkway at south side of Ronald Commons if coming from Linden Avenue.



Contact







a proposed 400 unit apartment building to be constructed on N 178th Street and Linden Ave N.