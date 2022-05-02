Fircrest School Master Plan community meeting Wednesday on Zoom

So now, DSHS and many other “Stakeholders” are pushing hard to build huge new facilities at Fircrest, and even eventually huge housing developments as well.

Shiny new facilities may indeed be needed to replace aging medical facilities there, however many in our community want these to be “designed around the trees” to maintain their historic and environmental value they provide for our community and could continue to provide to the disabled residents of Fircrest.





So, is the Landmarked Chapel and Forest truly protected? The answer still remains to be answered by whatever is finally permitted by the City of Shoreline and Washington State decision makers.