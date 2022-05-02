Fircrest School Master Plan community meeting Wednesday on Zoom
Monday, May 2, 2022
|The Navy Chapel and Forest are in the center of this plan
Fircrest Master Plan Community Meeting, Wednesday Night, May 4, 2022, 6-7:30pm
The meeting will be held virtually via Zoom. The meeting link is: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89237905907
Contact Larry Covey, Capital Projects Manager Department of Social and Health Services at coveylg@dshs.wa.gov if you have any questions.
The master plan as drafted completely surrounds the historic and recently landmarked Navy Chapel and surrounding forest.
The Shoreline Preservation Society, which shepherded the landmark process, in understandably concerned about the future of the Chapel.
So now, DSHS and many other “Stakeholders” are pushing hard to build huge new facilities at Fircrest, and even eventually huge housing developments as well.
Shiny new facilities may indeed be needed to replace aging medical facilities there, however many in our community want these to be “designed around the trees” to maintain their historic and environmental value they provide for our community and could continue to provide to the disabled residents of Fircrest.So, is the Landmarked Chapel and Forest truly protected? The answer still remains to be answered by whatever is finally permitted by the City of Shoreline and Washington State decision makers.
