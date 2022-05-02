Shoreline Walks: Woodway Forest Walk Saturday May 7, 2022

Monday, May 2, 2022

Photo courtesy Town of Woodway
On Saturday, May 7, 2022, beginning at 10:00am, there will be an organized walk on the trails in two separate Woodway forest preserves

The walk will begin in Richmond Beach to view some artwork created by local artists, then proceed across the town line into Woodway and their beautiful forests.

The walk is approximately 2.8 miles and will take about 1.5 hours. The trails are a bit bumpy so this walk is rated Moderate.

Meet in the rear parking lot of the Richmond Beach Congregational Church, 15th Ave NW and NW 195th St, Shoreline WA 98177

Walk Leader: Dan



