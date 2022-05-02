Chamber music at Cascadia Art Museum in Edmonds Saturday

Hwaen Ch’uqi, Brandon Vance, Pamela Liu, Erika Pierson and Anna Doak will perform Vaughan Williams’ Piano Quintet and a world premiere at Cascadia Art Museum May 7th. Brandon Vance photo: Nathan Labunski





World Renowned Pianist / Composer Hwaen Ch’uqi

with String Virtuosi to play Vaughan Williams’ Quintet

and a World Premiere





Saturday, May 7th at 6pm at Cascadia Art Museum





The concert also includes the world premiere of Élégie-Berceuse, a beautiful and evocative new composition by Hwaen Ch’uqi.



Mr. Ch’uqi has thrilled audiences with his virtuosity throughout the United States, and in France, Germany, the Netherlands, Russia, Bulgaria, Taiwan and Japan, as a fellow at Tanglewood for 3 years, and concertizing at Seiji Ozawa Hall, Alice Tully Hall and the Great Hall of the Moscow Conservatory.





Internationally acclaimed violinist/composer Brandon Vance is the recipient of Scotland's 2017 Royal National Mòd "Sutherland Cup" in Scottish Fiddle, as well as being the youngest to win the U.S. National Open Scottish Fiddling Championship.





Violist/violinist Pamela Liu has recorded and performed internationally. She was a member of the Evergreen Symphony Orchestra in Taipei, Taiwan, and currently she plays with the Yakima Symphony and in the violin-guitar duo Tutti Dolce, with husband Chris Liu.





Cellist Erika Pierson has performed as a solo artist and chamber musician in the U.S., England, Germany and Spain.









“We are very honored to present these outstanding international musicians and the world premiere of a heartfelt and lyrical piece by a major composer at Cascadia Art Museum,” said museum volunteer Cal Lewin. “It’s wonderful to be able to hear such great musicians close-up and personal, as chamber music was originally meant to be experienced.”

The concert will be in the museum’s main gallery, surrounded by Northwest art.



Bassist Anna Doak is a member of Northwest Sinfonietta and has played with the Seattle Symphony, Pacific Northwest Ballet Orchestra and on numerous recording projects.The concert will be in the museum’s main gallery, surrounded by Northwest art.

Each month the museum features outstanding chamber ensembles, soloists and opera singers. The concerts are about one-hour in length, leaving you time to dine out after.







$12 for Museum Members,

$18 for Non-Members

For Tickets and info go to: https://www.cascadiaartmuseum.org/music-in-the-museum/ Concert tickets include admission to all the museum galleries, so you can arrive early to see the current exhibits.







Cascadia Art Museum continues their well-loved classical chamber music concert series with the lush romantic Quintet in C minor for Piano and Strings by Ralph Vaughan Williams featuring international pianist/composer Hwaen Ch’uqi, with acclaimed musicians Brandon Vance (violin), Pamela Liu (viola), Erika Pierson (cello) and Anna Doak (bass).