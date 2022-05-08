The Seattle Times: New restaurants in north Seattle

Sunday, May 8, 2022

The Seattle Times just published an article about 37 new restaurants opening in the Seattle area. Two of them are in north Seattle. (see article here)

KING TUT
AUTHENTIC MEDITERRANEAN HALAL KITCHEN
206-402-6357

After a two-year hiatus, King Tut Mediterranean Restaurant, which had a following in Lynnwood, has reopened on Aurora Ave North near the Shoreline border, doing Egyptian and Middle Eastern comfort fare from grilled chicken and kofta skewers to arguably its best dish, braised lamb with smoked rice.


In North Seattle, one of the most promising Vietnamese restaurants to debut in recent years, Lotus Pond specializes in northern cuisine with bun rieu cua or crab noodle soup and bun cha ha noi or vermicelli noodle with chargrilled pork. 
Lotus Pond is a good primer for those who want to explore Vietnamese cuisine beyond the standbys of pho and banh mis. The appetizer list is absurdly cheap (most items under $9), including standouts bo la lot or charbroiled beef wrapped in betel leaf and fried pork-and-shrimp imperial rolls. 



