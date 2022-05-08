Bridge Lessons: Ten Steps to Basic Bridge starts Wednesday May 11, 2022

To play with a full deck -- play Bridge!





In this lesson series, you'll learn Bridge from the ground up using Standard American bidding. This fast-paced series appeals to those with no previous cardplaying experience, as well as players who want to get back into the game using modern methods.



When you complete this series, you will be ready to play Bridge in social games and in introductory Duplicate games. Seattle Bridge Center offers a Rookie Duplicate game on Tuesday evenings.



No partner needed -- you'll meet several new players along the way.



Lesson fees are collected on a pay-as-you-go basis. You can stop or return at any time. The cost is $10 per person per lesson, with discounts for players age 25 and under.









This series begins Wednesday, May 11, 2022 and meets on 10 Wednesday and Monday evenings through June 15, 2022. There is no class on May 30. Each class begins at 7pm and runs until 9:30pm. We start right at 7pm to make the best use of your time. Our doors are usually open no later than 6:45pm. Light snacks are provided. Classes are held at Seattle Bridge Center, 1539 NE 145th Street, Seattle WA 98125 . We are a half-mile east of Interstate 5 at Exit 175 for NE 145th Street and share a parking lot with the QFC supermarket and Dollar Tree store on the southeast corner of 15th Ave NE and NE 145th St. If you are facing the entrance to the Dollar Tree store, turn to your right and you will be facing our front door. We have plenty of free parking.This series begins Wednesday, May 11, 2022 and meets on 10 Wednesday and Monday evenings through June 15, 2022. There is no class on May 30. Each class begins at 7pm and runs until 9:30pm. We start right at 7pm to make the best use of your time. Our doors are usually open no later than 6:45pm. Light snacks are provided.



