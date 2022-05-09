Olympic Ballet Theatre presents Don Quixote May 14-15, 2022

Don Quixote from Olympic Ballet Theatre





Olympic Ballet Theatre Presents Don Quixote





Three Performances





May 14, 2022, at 2 PM

May 14, 2022, at 7 PM

May 15, 2022, at 5 PM





“We have been planning to present Don Quixote several years ago, but had to postpone the production because of the pandemic,” said artistic directors Mara Vinson and Oleg Gorboulev.

“It’s exciting to be able to finally see our vision for this ballet come to life and to give our company dancers and Olympic Ballet School students an opportunity to perform so many of these iconic roles.”

Edmonds, WA – Olympic Ballet Theatre (OBT) presents a three-act production of Don Quixote, with choreography staged after the production by Marius Petipa and Alexander Gorsky.This classical comedic ballet follows the adventures of Don Quixote and his mischievous companion Sancho Panza on a heart-warming quest for love, honor, and justice. With an unforgettable score by Ludwig Minkus, colorful costumes, and brand new stage art by award-winning designer John Iacovelli and Seattle artist Ruth Gilmore, this family-friendly production is perfect for audiences of all ages.

Don Quixote from Olympic Ballet Company

As part of the community outreach efforts to introduce the art of ballet and the classic novel about Don Quixote to the public, OBT is taking a display of production materials on tour at local libraries and a bookstore in Edmonds





In the last two months, visitors at the Lynnwood Library, Edmonds Bookshop, and the Edmonds Library have been enjoying a display of sparkling tutus and toreador costumes, fun props, and even a peek inside a miniature stage model complete with a sketch of every backdrop.





“We hope to bring this wonderful story to more families in our community and get kids excited about the performing arts,” said Gorboulev and Vinson.

OBT will also open up its studios to the public to come in and watch performance excerpts by company dancers on Thursday, May 19, as part of its participation in the Edmonds Art Walk.



TICKET INFORMATION



Don Quixote will run three performances at the Edmonds Center for the Arts on May 14 and May 15, 2022. Tickets range from $27 to $48 and can be purchased at https://www.olympicballet.org/tickets or at the box office 425-774-7570.





Don Quixote corps

For more information, contact OBT at dance@olympicballet.org or visit https://www.olympicballet.org/performance-season/don-quixote/