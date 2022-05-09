Climate Support Yoga - free on 2nd Sundays

Monday, May 9, 2022

Climate Support Yoga with instructors Caleb and Crystal

Offering a new type of yoga that highlights a philosophy to share with community, instructors Caleb Lay and Crystal Connelly will lead this class in shared intention, meditation, mindfulness practice and gentle movement exploring climate change topics through the lens of yoga.

All ages welcome - no charge for the class which is offered the 2nd Sunday of each month from 10:30am to 12 noon. Call 206-365-1536 to register

18560 1st Ave NE #1, Shoreline WA 98155
206-365-1536
email shorelinesc@soundgenerations.org



