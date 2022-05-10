Obituary: Matthew Pease 2000 - 2022
Tuesday, May 10, 2022
|Matthew Pease 2000-2022
A lifelong resident of Shoreline, Wa, he was a 2019 graduate of Shorecrest High School, he also attended Ridgecrest Elementary and Kellogg Middle School.
Matthew will be remembered for his loyalty, empathy, kindness, twinkling blue eyes and wry sense of humor.
He was an admired teammate on the Kellogg and Shorecrest wrestling teams and was always willing to pitch in as a volunteer at school and throughout the community.
He will be greatly missed by his parents, Mark and Mary and his beloved dogs, Clover, Ray and Holly. The Pease family, Grandpa Bill, Uncle Bill and Uncle Keith. The Habal Family, Aunt Anne, Uncle Amr, Sidra and Danny. The Feagin’s Aunt Patty, Uncle Mike, Aaron and Genevieve. The Perry Family and Aunt Donna, The Greenia Family, DuBois Family and The Jimenez Family, his friends and extended family.
A celebration of Matthew’s life will be held on
June 26, 2021 from 1-4pm
Calvin Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall
18826 3rd Ave NW
Shoreline, WA 98177
If you are able, we encourage blood and blood product donations in Matt’s honor.
If you would like to make a monetary donation in his honor these organizations were close to his heart:
Yakima Valley Pet Rescue Lavallette First Aid Squad
PO Box 944 PO Box 334
Yakima, WA 98907 Lavallette, NJ 08735
Wonderland Child and Family Services Save Barnegat Bay
2402 NW 195th Pl 117 Haines Road
Shoreline, WA 98177 Toms River, NJ 08753
