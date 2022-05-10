Jobs: WSDOT Acquisition and Relocation Program Supervisor (PAS6)

Tuesday, May 10, 2022

WSDOT
Acquisition and Relocation Program Supervisor (PAS6)
Shoreline, WA. – Northwest Region
$67,548 - $90,808 Annually 

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is eager to hire an experienced real estate professional looking to advance their career into a leadership role and serve as our Acquisition & Relocation Program Supervisor. The primary undertaking of this position is to assist WSDOT’s Northwest Region (NWR) in delivering WSDOT projects per a predefined schedule in accordance with Federal, State, and WSDOT regulatory and policy requirements. As the Acquisition & Relocation Program Supervisor, this position will supervise the acquisition and relocation team and consultants to acquire the real property and/or property rights required for WSDOT projects in compliance with the Uniform Relocation Act. This position plays a key role in supporting WSDOT’s mission to provide integrated, multimodal transportation systems through efficient acquisition of the property and or property rights needed to successfully deliver WSDOT projects.




Posted by DKH at 12:35 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  