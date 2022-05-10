Jobs: WSDOT Acquisition and Relocation Program Supervisor (PAS6)

Acquisition and Relocation Program Supervisor (PAS6)

Shoreline, WA. – Northwest Region

$67,548 - $90,808 Annually





The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is eager to hire an experienced real estate professional looking to advance their career into a leadership role and serve as our Acquisition & Relocation Program Supervisor. The primary undertaking of this position is to assist WSDOT’s Northwest Region (NWR) in delivering WSDOT projects per a predefined schedule in accordance with Federal, State, and WSDOT regulatory and policy requirements. As the Acquisition & Relocation Program Supervisor, this position will supervise the acquisition and relocation team and consultants to acquire the real property and/or property rights required for WSDOT projects in compliance with the Uniform Relocation Act. This position plays a key role in supporting WSDOT’s mission to provide integrated, multimodal transportation systems through efficient acquisition of the property and or property rights needed to successfully deliver WSDOT projects.















