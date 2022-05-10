Transportation Master Plan (TMP) update – Still time to take the survey
Tuesday, May 10, 2022
The City is looking for your feedback on draft plans for auto, transit, shared-use mobility, pedestrian, and bicycle, as well as the criteria to be used for prioritizing future transportation projects.
Your input will help the team refine these plans and develop a project list.
Please visit the project webpage for more information and link to the survey.
Thank you to those who have taken the survey, and for those who have not, we hope to hear from you!
--City of Shoreline
