Jobs: WSDOT ITS Program Manager (WMS03)

Tuesday, May 10, 2022

WSDOT
ITS Program Manager (WMS03)

Shoreline, WA. – Northwest Region
$100,396 - $116,298 Annually

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Northwest Region (NWR) is eager to hire a program manager to serve as a statewide specialist and provide direction in an extremely complex and WSDOT critical discipline of system and network engineering. As the ITS Program Manager, this position is responsible for making all systems engineering decision for NWR Intelligent Transportation Systems including the fiber optic network, Traffic Management Center (TMC), and the hundreds of millions of dollars in field equipment that stretches from the northern tip of Pierce County all the way up to the Canadian border. This position will also provide agency critical direction to the statewide design, construction, and operations programs including the Toll Division, the SR-520 Bridge Replacement Project, the I-405 Corridor program, and all regions in the agency. The ITS Program Manager will play a vital role in WSDOT's successful delivery of WSDOT projects, maintaining public confidence and helping the public travel safely.

Job description and application



