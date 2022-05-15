Annual Richmond Beach Community Garage Sale Saturday May 21, 2022

Sunday, May 15, 2022


Garage Sales

Saturday, May 21, 2022 from 9am to 4pm

Over 20 sales throughout the community (west of 8th Ave NW, between Innis Arden and NW205th St). 

From Aurora Ave N. head west on 185th St. Maps and listings with items for sale now online at Yardsalesearch (set the date in search to May 21). 

Printed maps at the Richmond Beach Coffee Company 1442 NW Richmond Beach Rd starting Thursday 5/19. 

 Sponsored by the Richmond Beach Community Association.



