COVID-19 local numbers as of Friday May 13, 2022

Hospitalizations in King county COVID-19 Case Numbers as of Friday, May 6, 2022





Public Health also advises that the case numbers are most certainly underreported as people have access to home test kits and are either asymptomatic or mildly ill and recovering at home. They are watching the hospitalization numbers as an indicator.





Unvaccinated people are still extremely vulnerable as they have been throughout the pandemic.



King county cases

Total confirmed cases - 383,076

Cases in past 7 days - 6,786 - 8% increase from previous 7 days

Average daily cases - 1,042 King county hospitalizations

Total hospitalizations - 11,727

Hospitalizations in past 7 days - 68 - -13% decrease from previous 7 days

Average daily hospitalizations - 10 King county deaths Total deaths - 2,772

Deaths in past 14 days - 28 - 133% increase from previous 14 days

Daily average deaths - 2

Seattle Cases

Total confirmed cases - 112,228

Cases in past 7 days - 2,937 - 11% increase from previous 7 days

Average daily cases - 434 Seattle Hospitalizations Total hospitalizations - 2,517

Hospitalizations in past 7 days - 21 - -9% decrease from previous 7 days

Average daily hospitalizations - 3 Seattle Deaths Total deaths - 647

Deaths in 14 days - 5 - 150% increase from previous 14 days

Average daily deaths - <1

Shoreline cases

Total confirmed cases - 9,234

Cases in past 7 days - 227 - 15% increase in past 7 days

Average daily cases - 35 Shoreline Hospitalizations Total hospitalizations - 301

Hospitalizations in past 7 days - 2 - 50% decrease in past 7 days

Average daily hospitalizations - <1 Shoreline Deaths Total deaths - 134

Deaths in 14 days - 5 - 0 change in past 14 days

Average daily deaths - <1

Lake Forest Park cases

Total confirmed cases - 1,672

Cases in past 7 days - 38 - 2% increase over previous 7 days

Average daily cases - 6 Lake Forest Park Hospitalizations Total hospitalizations - 34

Hospitalizations in past 7 days - 1 - increase of 1 in past 7 days

Average daily hospitalizations - <1 Lake Forest Park Deaths Total deaths - 6

Deaths in 14 days - 0 - no change

Average daily deaths - 0



There are increasing numbers of breakthrough cases with fully vaccinated people getting COVID-19. However, most of those cases are light enough to recover at home. Most people who now get COVID-19 are not going to the hospital and are not dying from the infection.

The numbers reported in this article are still being verified as the reporting agencies strive to confirm cause of death, remove duplicates, verify residence, and catch up to a