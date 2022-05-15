COVID-19 local numbers as of Friday May 13, 2022
Sunday, May 15, 2022
The numbers reported in this article are still being verified as the reporting agencies strive to confirm cause of death, remove duplicates, verify residence, and catch up to a huge backlog from January's surge.
Public Health also advises that the case numbers are most certainly underreported as people have access to home test kits and are either asymptomatic or mildly ill and recovering at home. They are watching the hospitalization numbers as an indicator.
There are increasing numbers of breakthrough cases with fully vaccinated people getting COVID-19. However, most of those cases are light enough to recover at home. Most people who now get COVID-19 are not going to the hospital and are not dying from the infection. Unvaccinated people are still extremely vulnerable as they have been throughout the pandemic.
King county cases
- Total confirmed cases - 383,076
- Cases in past 7 days - 6,786 - 8% increase from previous 7 days
- Average daily cases - 1,042
King county hospitalizations
- Total hospitalizations - 11,727
- Hospitalizations in past 7 days - 68 - -13% decrease from previous 7 days
- Average daily hospitalizations - 10
King county deaths
- Total deaths - 2,772
- Deaths in past 14 days - 28 - 133% increase from previous 14 days
- Daily average deaths - 2
Seattle Cases
- Total confirmed cases - 112,228
- Cases in past 7 days - 2,937 - 11% increase from previous 7 days
- Average daily cases - 434
Seattle Hospitalizations
- Total hospitalizations - 2,517
- Hospitalizations in past 7 days - 21 - -9% decrease from previous 7 days
- Average daily hospitalizations - 3
- Total deaths - 647
- Deaths in 14 days - 5 - 150% increase from previous 14 days
- Average daily deaths - <1
Shoreline cases
- Total confirmed cases - 9,234
- Cases in past 7 days - 227 - 15% increase in past 7 days
- Average daily cases - 35
Shoreline Hospitalizations
- Total hospitalizations - 301
- Hospitalizations in past 7 days - 2 - 50% decrease in past 7 days
- Average daily hospitalizations - <1
Shoreline Deaths
- Total deaths - 134
- Deaths in 14 days - 5 - 0 change in past 14 days
- Average daily deaths - <1
Lake Forest Park cases
- Total confirmed cases - 1,672
- Cases in past 7 days - 38 - 2% increase over previous 7 days
- Average daily cases - 6
Lake Forest Park Hospitalizations
- Total hospitalizations - 34
- Hospitalizations in past 7 days - 1 - increase of 1 in past 7 days
- Average daily hospitalizations - <1
Lake Forest Park Deaths
- Total deaths - 6
- Deaths in 14 days - 0 - no change
- Average daily deaths - 0
