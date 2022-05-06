Agenda for Shoreline council meeting Monday May 9, 2022

Prior to the regular meeting, the Council will take a driving tour to visualize the opportunity and need for connections along 3rd Ave NE between NE 149th St and NE 153rd St.









Staff recommends that Council provide direction to the City Manager regarding the proposed City Manager recruitment process and contract with Raftelis



--Pam Cross It is staff’s view that outside assistance is essential for a successful recruitment, selection and retention of a new City Manager. Historically the City has used two recruitment firms for the recruitment of executive positions – Prothman and Raftelis (formerly Novak Consulting Group) – although Raftelis has conducted a few recruitments for the City more recently.

In accordance with state law, the City is required to prepare a six-year Transportation Improvement Plan (TIP). The City’s TIP is used to secure federal funding for transportation projects as part of the Statewide TIP.The draft 2023-2028 TIP was presented to the City Council on April 11, 2022. The staff presentation was immediately followed by a Public Hearing on the plan, as required by state law (RCW 35.77.010).During the April 11 meeting, Councilmembers had questions and concerns that will be discussed at this meeting. Those concerns were regarding the off-corridor bike network, sidewalks near schools, and funding for “small win” projects.Attachment A, Exhibit A to the staff report has been updated.This discussion and presentation are intended to update the City Council on the projects’ progression, past and future milestones, including the current schedule for design completion, advertising for construction bids, and construction in 2023 and 2024.No action is required. Staff recommends that Council ask questions and provide feedback on the projects and any modifications that Council would like considered as the projects proceed to final design.On May 3, 2022, the City Manager announced her intent to retire effective November 2, 2022. City Manager recruitments require specialized experience, knowledge, contacts, skills, outside objectivity, and time that are not usually available internally.