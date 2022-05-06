Save the date for the 30th Annual Richmond Beach Garden Tour - June 4, 2022

Witzel garden June 2021









This event is sponsored by Richmond Beach Community Association and is FREE.





There are eight gardens on the tour this year, some old favorites and some new ones. Our garden hosts are getting ready for the event and hoping for a day of good weather.





You will see posters around the community and maps for the tour are available at the Richmond Beach Library, Beach House Greetings, Sky Nursery and on the events page of the RIchmond Beach Community Association website https://www.richmondbeachwa.org/#/













Look for the QR codes on the posters for links to the map and garden descriptions and an interactive map for all eight gardens.

Save the Date - The 30th Annual RIchmond Beach Garden Tour is on Saturday, June 4, 2022 from 11am to 4pm.