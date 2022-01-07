ShoreLake Arts Gallery presents Cheryl Brown and Jenna Brechbiel
Friday, January 7, 2022
Cheryl Brown and Jenna Brechbiel
January 5 - February 19, 2022
ShoreLake Arts Gallery is exhibiting a selection of works by Mixed-Media Collage Artist Cheryl Brown and Watercolor Artist Jenna Brechbiel.
See these works and the creations of other local artists during gallery hours: Tuesday – Saturday, Noon to 5pm. Located in Town Center at Lake Forest Park. You can also view and purchase art in the online shop.
The ShoreLake Arts Gallery is not-for-profit and features changing art exhibits on the walls every six weeks, as well as jewelry, ceramics, glass and more by over 100 local artists.
Cheryl Brown
Artist Bio
I am my mother’s daughter. Watching her experiment with fiberglass, knitting, sauerkraut, new culinary creations, painting and more, gave me the desire to try new things and create. For me, the passion for planning a project and collecting just the right papers, fabrics and cast-off items for a project is as fulfilling as its completion. Thus, I have partially formed ideas in my head, many supplies for unfinished projects and many new things to try on my calendar.
My nest is empty, but I still work full time, my art fills in the gaps. I enjoy doing summer festivals and meeting other artists and art lovers. I am looking forward to retirement and more time to try new things and visit new places!
Artist Statement
I work in the medium of collage enjoying the many tactile benefits of the art form that give me permission to collect, to tear, to touch, to play. I use a combination of handmade and manufactured papers and re-purposed materials, always looking for that perfect something to add an element of surprise and whimsey into my art.
I have always been fascinated with old maps, books, sheet music, scraps of paper and fabric, wrappers and ribbons, and have amassed quite a collection on my own, as well as from the collectors of my work.
Looking deeper at what is mundane or ‘normal’ and presenting it in a new and surprising way is the goal of my work. In my “Common Bird” series, the crow or raven is simply a black bird that is seen everywhere to the point of being at times, a nuisance, but upon closer examination displays an incredible intelligence, curiosity and many human-like traits.
Instagram: @cherylbrownstudio
Jenna Brechbiel
Artist Bio
Jenna Brechbiel is a self taught watercolorist and has been teaching watercolor for the past six years. She has had the privilege of teaching at many wonderful locations such as Bellevue College, South Seattle Community College and Daniel Smith in Seattle (current).
Artist Statement
As a creative watercolor artist, Jenna strives to create beauty out of the chaos. Jenna’s paintings are created by vibrant washes of watercolor mixing together to create unique and unpredictable combinations. Then she molds and shapes the image and slowly builds while still highlighting the chaotic first layers. Life is unpredictable, live free.. paint free.
www.jennawatercolor.com
Instagram: @jennacreates
The ShoreLake Arts Gallery is a program of ShoreLake Arts and is located inside the Town Center in Lake Forest Park on the lower level. 17171 Bothell Way NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155.
ShoreLake Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts. Established in 1989.
